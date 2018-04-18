David Moyes surprised at Joe Hart’s error

West Ham United manager David Moyes said he was surprised by goalkeeper Joe Hart's mistake that handed Stoke City the opening goal in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 1-1 English Premier League draw.

Hart was outstanding in the Hammers' previous game against Chelsea but, against Stoke in the 79th minute, he had failed to hold a shot from Xherdan Shaqiri and Peter Crouch was on hand to score from close-range. West Ham striker Andy Carroll grabbed the equaliser in added time to salvage a draw.