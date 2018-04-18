David Moyes surprised at Joe Hart’s error

Football

Apr 18, 2018 06:00 am

West Ham United manager David Moyes said he was surprised by goalkeeper Joe Hart's mistake that handed Stoke City the opening goal in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 1-1 English Premier League draw.

Hart was outstanding in the Hammers' previous game against Chelsea but, against Stoke in the 79th minute, he had failed to hold a shot from Xherdan Shaqiri and Peter Crouch was on hand to score from close-range. West Ham striker Andy Carroll grabbed the equaliser in added time to salvage a draw.

"He had two very similar shots in the first half and he took them comfortably. So it was a surprise that it spilt out. But, look, if you're a goalkeeper it's going to happen," Moyes said. - REUTERS

