Dazzling Dolberg can down United

Kasper Dolberg (above) is so focused that even if you put a naked woman in front of him, he will not respond, says Denmark assistant coach Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes in winning at all costs, while his counterpart in tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) Europa League final can't be more different.

Peter Bosz is focused on keeping Ajax Amsterdam's proud history of developing an attacking team true to Dutch tradition.

On May 14, Bosz named the youngest-ever starting XI in Eredivisie history, with an average age of 20 years and 139 days, for a must-win match against Willem II for the title.

Among them were three teenagers - 17-year-old centre back Matthijs de Ligt, 18-year-old left winger Justin Kluivert, who grabbed two assists his father and club legend Patrick would be proud of, and 19-year-old Kasper Dolberg, who scored the opener in a 3-1 win.

Feyenoord ruined their day as they beat Heracles 3-1 to win the title by one point, but Ajax's season could still have a fairy-tale ending if they beat Man United at the Friends Arena tomorrow morning.

If the Red Devils have 19-year-old Marcus Rashford, Ajax will unleash their own teenage sensation in Dolberg.

Former Ajax player Zlatan Ibrahimovic would have been proud of the way Dolberg dinked the ball past Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes to score the opening goal in the 3-1 Europa League semi-final, second-leg loss.

"There are similarities with Zlatan. Technically, his physical presence, and his ability to play with his back to goal. There is indeed some Zlatan in him," said Ajax boss Bosz.

The similarities between the Danish youngster and the Swede superstar doesn't end there - it was the same Danish scout John Steen Olsen who discovered both players.

Dolberg had made just three appearances in the Danish league for hometown club Silkeborg when Olsen recommended him to Ajax.

PROGRESS

The 1.87-metre striker had to work his way up from the De Toekomst youth academy, but he did so quickly with his mesmerising flicks and his ability to hold off defenders as a targetman.

Denmark national coach Age Hareide, who handed Dolberg his international debut last year, said: "He's very relaxed. I think it takes a lot to impress him.

"Jon Dahl Tomasson, my assistant, says even if you put a naked woman in front of him, he will not respond. He's so focused."

This season, Dolberg scored 23 times in 47 games, including seven in European competitions. He was a deserving winner of the Johan Cruyff award, given to the best Under-21 talent in the Eredivisie.

"My goal (this season) was to play for Ajax's reserve team, become their best player and maybe get a few matches in the first team," said Dolberg, who is just 25 days older than United striker Rashford.

"But then, (Arkadiusz) Milik went to Napoli and I got the chance. Then in the first game of the season, I played and scored against PAOK in a Champions League qualifier. From then, I was motivated."

With centre back Eric Bailly suspended for United, Dolberg must fancy his chances of getting his name on the scoresheet.

But Ajax are more than a one-man show. Attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech pulls the strings from midfield, while Chelsea loanee Bertrand Traore and Kluivert use their pace to wreak havoc on the flanks. The trio contributed 26 goals this term.

The Dutch side have failed to score in just three of their previous 55 games this season and there is no reason Bosz is not going to stick to his guns as they return to a continental final for the first time since 1996, when they lost the European Cup final to Juventus on penalties.

In 1995, they had won the Cup by beating AC Milan 4-0.

Bosz said: "For a long time, people in Holland said it's not possible for a Dutch team to reach a final, because the financial difference between the big clubs in Europe and the Dutch clubs is so big now. But we managed it.

"My way is the Ajax way. I need creative players who are not afraid to play football. I have a clear vision of how I want my teams to play.

"Of course, it's about winning but, the whole season, we have tried to win in an attractive way.

"Sometimes, people say that's naive. But we showed this season we can win with our way.

"With attacking football. It's possible. Bayern Munich and Barcelona showed that's possible. That's what we will try to do in the final."