De Boer joins Crystal Palace

Former Dutch international Frank de Boer signed a three-year deal with English Premier League side Crystal Palace yesterday.

The 47-year-old guided Ajax Amsterdam to four successive league titles before a disappointing short spell at Serie A giants Inter Milan.

He fills the vacuum left by Sam Allardyce, who stepped down at the end of May, shortly after steering Palace to safety.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "Fantastically exciting for this football club, an amazing milestone for us."