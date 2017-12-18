De Bruyne is blueprint for City's future, say Pep

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Kevin de Bruyne after the Belgian's sublime display inspired his side to an emphatic 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

De Bruyne smashed in City's second goal yesterday morning (Singapore time) and had a hand in their third, scored by Raheem Sterling, who went on to complete a brace as City registered a record-extending 16th successive English Premier League win.

De Bruyne's passes repeatedly tore the Spurs defence apart and Guardiola said that ability on the ball, allied to his exemplary work-rate, makes him a role model for young players.

"Kevin is one of the most talented players and you see how he runs without the ball," said the City manager.

"You cannot imagine how good he plays with the ball, but he runs like a player in the conference (semi-professional) league.

"It's a good example for the young players, for our academy, for Phil Foden, for Brahim (Diaz).

"They know how good Kevin de Bruyne is. And when they see how he runs and he fights without the ball, that is the best example.

"He helps us to be a better club, a better institution for the future. Because that is what we want to do. His performance today, I have no words."

Guardiola has matched his best winning run with Barcelona from their all-conquering 2010-11 season and stands three wins short of his own record for Europe's five major leagues, which he set at Bayern Munich in 2013-14.

"Of course, I'm proud," said Guardiola. "I don't want to be humble right now. I'm proud with my staff to achieve that with three teams.

"We work a lot and the players know that. And of course, that's happened because I was with three amazing clubs: Barcelona, Bayern Munich and this one.

"All three clubs supported me, all the decisions we believe in and they provide me with outstanding players."

Ilkay Guendogan put City ahead in the 14th minute, ghosting in unmarked to head Leroy Sane's corner past Hugo Lloris.

After Spurs rallied in the second half, de Bruyne carried the game beyond them, rifling home a left-footed shot in the 70th minute and sparking the move that culminated in Sane teeing up Sterling for a tap-in.

Sterling added another, smuggling his way past Lloris and walking the ball in, before Christian Eriksen claimed a stoppage-time consolation.

De Bruyne's goal - his seventh of the season - occurred moments after he had been left in a heap by an ugly ankle-high challenge from Dele Alli, who escaped with only a booking.