De Bruyne, not Salah, should have won PFA award: Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Kevin de Bruyne is more deserving of the Premier League's Players' Player of the Year award, after Liverpool's Mohamed Salah beat the City attacker to the crown yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Belgian de Bruyne showed why he had been many people's early-season favourite for the prize with an incredible long-range strike for his 12th goal of the season to go with a league-high number of assists as champions City thrashed Swansea 5-0 yesterday.

But after his player was pipped to the award, Guardiola said: "I know my opinion about these awards.

"From my point of view, when you are analysing 10 months, there is no player better than him (de Bruyne) in terms of the continuity.

"Maybe in numbers there are guys better than him, but there is no better player this season. For me he was the best.

"I would like to feel that he deserves it but in the summer time he will be at home as a champion."

Salah was rewarded for his incredible 41-goal debut season at Liverpool, who are on course to finish in the EPL top four and face Roma in the Champions League semi-final first leg tomorrow morning.

He said at the award ceremony: "It's a big honour. I've worked hard and I'm very happy to win it."

He matched a Premier League record tally for a single season by scoring his 31st league goal of the campaign in a 2-2 draw at West Brom on Saturday.

"You're comparing your name with some great names," he said, on the prospect of breaking the record.

"To break the Premier League record is something huge in England and all over in the world.

"There are still three games to go. I want to break this record."

Salah has also netted seven times in eight Champions League games, including in both legs of Liverpool's 5-1 quarter-final thrashing of City, to carry his side to a first semi-final for a decade.

Leroy Sane, another City teammate David Silva, Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and Tottenham striker Harry Kane were the other nominees for the main prize.

Last year's award was won by Chelsea's N'Golo Kante.