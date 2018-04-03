De Bruyne relishes chance to seal EPL title in front of rivals

Beating Manchester United to clinch the English Premier League title on Sunday morning (Singapore time) would be "historic", said Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne.

The 26-year-old Belgian added that it would be terrific if they can seal the title against Jose Mourinho's team at the Etihad Stadium.

Adding spice to the fixture is the fact de Bruyne was sold by Mourinho to German outfit VfL Wolfsburg in January 2014 within months of the Portuguese returning for his second spell in charge at Chelsea.

"We are going to relish this position," said de Bruyne in the Daily Telegraph. "To make it against United would be special... for the fans it would be something special.

"It would be wonderful, something different - you know how it goes between them, you know the history so it would be historic."