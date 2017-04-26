De Gea one step closer to Real
Manchester United are open to negotiate the sale of David de Gea to Real Madrid this summer, according to the goalkeeper's representative Jorge Mendes.
De Gea was on the verge of joining Real two years ago, but the move was scuppered at the last minute reportedly due to a broken fax machine.
But, Spanish radio station Onda Cero has now reported that Jose Mourinho is resigned to losing de Gea.
Reports in Spain also revealed the 26-year-old, who makes 12 million euros (S$18.2m) a year, will have to take a pay cut to secure the move. - WIRE SERVICES