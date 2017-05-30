Defend? No way, we're Home United

Home United winger Faris Ramli (No. 10, in red) will be keen to continue his red-hot form against Global Cebu tonight, after scoring four goals in the 9-3 victory over Brunei DPMM in the S.League last Thursday.

AFC CUP ZONAL SEMI-FINALS (ASEAN), 2ND LEG HOME UNITED GLOBAL CEBU

Teams tied at 2-2 after first leg

They scored a remarkable nine goals the last time they took to the pitch, but Home United do not even need to score in their AFC Cup Asean semi-final, second-leg clash with Philippine side Global Cebu tonight.

The Protectors are firmly in the driver's seat, thanks to the away-goals rule, after a last-gasp goal by Croatian hotshot Stipe Plazibat helped them to a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Manila two weeks ago.

A 0-0 draw at the Jalan Besar Stadium tonight will be enough to see them reach the Asean final, where either Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim or another Philippine side, Ceres Negros, await.

However, Home coach Aidil Sharin insisted that they will not deviate from their trademark attacking style.

"Our mentality is to win the game, and not just defend our away goals," said the 40-year-old.

"We approach every game with that same mentality: Get the result.

"The boys are looking forward to this game, we have all our best players available, and we will do our best to go through."

Home were in fine fettle in their last match last Thursday, demolishing Brunei DPMM 9-3 in what was the joint-highest scoring game in the S.League's 22-year history.

They have now scored an impressive 53 goals in 17 games across all competitions this season - an average of more than three per game.

The Protectors' long-serving midfielder Song Ui Yong said team morale is at an all-time high.

"For me, the (mood of the players in the) past few days is better than ever," said the South Korean midfielder, who joined Home in 2012.

"It's always a great feeling after a big win, like against DPMM, and I hope we can carry that feeling into tomorrow's match."

Global goalkeeper Patrick Deyto, however, is not daunted.

This, despite the Philippine league and cup double winners missing key defender Amani Aguinaldo, who is suspended after being sent off in the first leg.

Said Deyto: "Even before we played them in the first leg, we knew Home are an attacking team.

"Of course, we will scout them, but we will prepare in our own way because at the end of the day, it's really up to us.

"Whatever they do in their league or we do in ours... they're different tournaments."

Global coach Marjo Allado admitted his side took a huge blow to their morale after Plazibat's late equaliser in the first leg, but claimed his players have overcome the setback.

"Tomorrow's game is do-or-die for us. We will go all out," said the 39-year-old coach.

"After the first leg, it was a disappointment, but we had to regroup, organise and focus on what's in front of us.

"We did not lose the game, and (Home) only have the advantage in terms of away goals... We're ready to give them a good battle tomorrow."

Added Deyto: "In football, you need short memories.

"If you win, you can't celebrate too long and, if you lose, you can't mourn too long also.

"We were disappointed after that game, but we got over it already.

"Now, we're fresh, and we've come here with a mindset to win and do what we have to do to get to the next round."