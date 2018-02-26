Defenders score as Inter win
Defenders Milan Skriniar and Andrea Ranocchia scored to help troubled Inter Milan defeat bottom club Benevento 2-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time).
It was only the second win in two months for Luciano Spalletti's side.
Inter's French midfielder Yann Karamoh, who came on as a substitute for new loan signing Rafinha, earned the corner from which Skriniar headed home the opener in the 66th minute.
Three minutes later, defender Ranocchia - who spent last season on loan at Hull City - nodded in the second, much to the delight of the San Siro crowd. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now