Defenders score as Inter win

Defenders Milan Skriniar and Andrea Ranocchia scored to help troubled Inter Milan defeat bottom club Benevento 2-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

It was only the second win in two months for Luciano Spalletti's side.

Inter's French midfielder Yann Karamoh, who came on as a substitute for new loan signing Rafinha, earned the corner from which Skriniar headed home the opener in the 66th minute.