Defoe joins Bournemouth

Jermain Defoe has completed a move to Bournemouth on a three-year deal, Press Association Sport understands..

The 34-year-old left Sunderland following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

The England striker returns to Bournemouth, where he scored 18 times on a season-long loan from West Ham in 2000-01 and netted in 10 successive matches.

It is understood Defoe will earn around £65,000 (S$116,000) a week.