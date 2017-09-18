Dembele out  for four months

Barcelona's record 105 million-euro (S$168.6m) signing Ousmane Dembele is set to be sidelined for up to four months as the club confirmed the extent of the hamstring injury he suffered in the 2-1 win over Getafe on Saturday.

"The tests performed on Ousmane Dembele have determined he has ruptured the tendon of his left hamstring," Barcelona said in a statement yesterday.

"The player will undergo surgical treatment by Dr Sakari Orava this coming week. The expected time out will be between 3½ and four months."

The 20-year-old is set to miss the rest of Barca's Champions League group campaign and faces a race against time to take part in the first El Clasico of the season against Real Madrid on Dec 23. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS:

Alaves 0 Villarreal 3, Levante 1 Valencia 1, Real Betis 2 Deportivo La Coruna 1, Atletico Madrid 1 Malaga 0.