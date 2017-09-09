Dembele set for Barcelona debut
Ousmane Dembele, the most expensive player in Barcelona's history, is set for his debut in the Catalan Derby against Espanyol tomorrow morning (Singapore time).
The Frenchman was signed from Borussia Dortmund for 105 million euros (S$169 million) to partner Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez up front.
But, with Messi and Suarez returning to the Catalan capital only on Thursday, after two crucial World Cup qualifiers in South America, Espanyol will fancy their chances of an upset at the Nou Camp. - AFP