Den Haag sue Chinese owners

Dutch first division club ADO Den Haag dragged their Chinese owners - sports events company United Vansen - to court yesterday in a bid to recoup more than 2.3 million euros (S$3.5m) they are claiming in outstanding payments.

Den Haag's lawyer Paul Olden told judges the club urgently needed the missing money to balance their books or face possible sanction from the Dutch football authorities.

Earlier this month, Den Haag were given "six weeks to balance their budget", after the Royal Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) placed the club under so-called "Category 1" supervision - a designation used for financially struggling clubs.

Judgment in the case was set for Jan 5.

Den Haag also brought a second case against United Vansen and its owner, wealthy Chinese businessman Wang Hui.