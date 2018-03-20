Dier: No home advantage for Spurs in FA Cup

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier insists that his side don't have an advantage in the FA Cup with next month's semi-final against Manchester United being played at Wembley.

England's national stadium usually serves as a neutral venue but Spurs have been playing their home games there this season as White Hart Lane is being redeveloped.

After a period of adjustment to their new surroundings at the beginning of the season, Spurs have won 11 of their last 13 games in all competitions at Wembley.

Should the north London side see off United in the FA Cup semi-final, they will also play the final at their temporary home.

But Dier believes the fan allocation means his team don't hold an added advantage.

He said: "The FA Cup is a completely different competition (to the English Premier League), a one-off game and the fans are split down the middle, the atmosphere will be different to a league game...

"The fact we played our home games there this season you would think would be a benefit for us, but it is the FA Cup semi-final, so it will be hard no matter what."

Should Spurs manage the difficult task of winning the FA Cup, they would still not unlock a winning mentality, according to their manager Mauricio Pochettino.

He said: "For me, when you are consistently winning in the Premier League or the best competition in the world like the Champions League, that helps you to create a winning mentality.

"Of course, I would love to win the FA Cup... But people believe if you win one trophy it will give the club a different status or put the club in a different level - and that is not true."

Former Spurs player Jamie Redknapp, however, disagrees.

He wrote in his Daily Mail column: "Tottenham are in danger of being remembered as the great under-achievers but an FA Cup triumph would prevent that.

"Winning the FA Cup would be far more than a one-off success. It was the first trophy Manchester City won before lifting the Premier League title in 2012. It gave that squad their first taste of being winners."