Diminutive Chanathip heads in first J.League goal
Thai midfielder, who stands at just 1.60m tall, helps spark Consadole's 3-3 comeback draw with Cerezo
Thai midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin scored his first J-League goal which came through a header in his club Consadole Sapporo's 3-3 draw at Cerezo Osaka on Friday (March 2).
The diminutive player, who stands at just 1.60m tall, swooped in behind the Cerezo defence to nod in a cross by Koki Miyoshi in the 62nd minute to reduce the deficit to 2-1 .
It turned out to be the spark Consadole needed as midfielder Kazuki Fukai made it 2-2 seven minutes after the goal by Chanathip, who joined Consadole on loan from Thai giants Muangthong United last July.
Cerezo regained their one-goal cushion through Yoichiro Kakitani in the 72nd minute, but Ryosuke Shindo restored parity for Consadole seven minutes later to help them avoid a second defeat in as many J-League matches this season.
Consadole had lost 1-0 to Sanfreece Hiroshima in last Saturday's season opener, when another Thai footballer, striker Teerasil Dangda scored on his J.League debut for Sanfreece.
