Dismissed Pogba furious with Koscielny reaction to red card

Manchester United will not have Paul Pogba (in black) for next Monday's game with Manchester City due to a three-match ban for this challenge on Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

Jose Mourinho revealed that Paul Pogba was furious with Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny for his role in the red card that rules the Manchester United midfielder out of the summit meeting with Manchester City on Monday morning (Singapore time).

Pogba was sent off in the 74th minute of United's 3-1 win at Arsenal yesterday morning for a stamp on Hector Bellerin's calf.

Koscielny responded to the foul by approaching referee Andre Marriner and appearing to call for Pogba's dismissal.

DIVING

Pogba sarcastically applauded Marriner as he headed for the tunnel and United boss Mourinho made it clear that the France star wasn't happy with the decision or his international teammate's part in it.

"I just know that Paul is frustrated," Mourinho said. "A bit disappointed with this colleague, Koscielny, with this kind of reaction.

"He is very frustrated because everybody knows that Paul is a clean player and it was not his intention at all to be close to a red card."

However, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, speaking on BT Sport, agreed with former EPL referee Graham Poll that it was a red card. Said Ferdinand: "(Pogba's) forced the referee into that decision."

Mourinho was also frustrated at what he saw as Arsenal diving in the closing stages.

Danny Welbeck and Alexandre Lacazette appealed in vain for penalties and Mourinho, with tongue in cheek, said: "I know the pitch is amazing and maybe breeds a desire to go to the floor."

Pogba's three-match ban, which will see him miss the Manchester Derby, is a huge blow to United's hopes of closing the gap on leaders City.