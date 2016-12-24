To-do list for new Palace boss

Crystal Palace have limited the effectiveness of talented attackers such as Yohan Cabaye (left) and Wilfried Zaha (right) with occasional long-ball tactics.

Press Association Sport looks at the pressing issues for Pardew's replacement at Selhurst Park.

1. Organise the defence

Oddly, given the experienced Scott Dann, Damien Delaney and James Tomkins are Palace's senior central defenders, they have conceded far too many goals since the start of the season.

The Eagles have let in 32 in 17 Premier League games, the sort of record that leads to relegation and, while a season-ending injury suffered by Pape Souare has contributed to it, it is the defence which most urgently needs attention if they are to avoid the bottom three.

2. Inspire the match-winners

Pardew never truly succeeded in consistently bringing the best out of the £10-million (S$18m) Yohan Cabaye, £27m record signing Christian Benteke and £13m Andros Townsend.

Cabaye and Benteke have both occasionally impressed but without maintaining the good form expected of them, while Townsend is yet to have a strong game in a Palace shirt.

3. Find a new left back

With natural left back Souare injured, Palace have struggled to provide an attacking overlap or defend the left wing.

There is little question a replacement is needed as soon as the January transfer window opens.

4. Develop a style of play

Ex-player Stan Collymore observed that Palace were yet to commit to being either an attacking or pragmatic team.

The collective abilities of Wilfried Zaha, Cabaye, Benteke and Townsend should make them strong in the final third, but occasional long-ball tactics limited their effectiveness.

Equally, they rarely played to entirely contain their opposition, occasionally giving them a confused appearance.

It does not matter what style Pardew's successor adopts - although it seems that Palace chairman Steve Parish wants a conservative approach - but the new man must ensure that they are clear on their plan.