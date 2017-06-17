Donnarumma rejects new AC Milan contract

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has stunned the club by turning down a new contract, said CEO Marco Fassone.

Donnarumma signed for Milan's youth team in 2013 before making his senior debut in 2015 at just 16 years old. He has made 68 appearances over the last two seasons.

The 18-year-old's contract expires next year and his decision to reject a new deal was made on Thursday after talks between the player, his agent Mino Raiola and the club.

Fassone said in a statement: "Raiola informed us that Donnarumma has made a definitive decision not to renew the contract with Milan.

"We were taken by surprise, as we had hoped Donnarumma would be the goalkeeper taking Milan into the future. The decision leaves a bitter taste in the mouth, but now we have to go forward."