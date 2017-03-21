Don't blame Lallana, urges Wijnaldum
Georginio Wijnaldum insists there was no lack of support for Adam Lallana in the Liverpool dressing room after his horror miss against Manchester City.
Lallana squandered a gilt-edged late chance to sink City in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) pulsating EPL clash at the Etihad Stadium when he miskicked in front of goal.
It was a moment for the England midfielder to forget but teammate Wijnaldum was quick to point out the Reds had plenty of let-offs themselves in the thrilling 1-1 draw.
The Dutchman said: "At the end, I think you must be satisfied, even though we didn't score a (winning) goal.
"I am a little bit disappointed at 1-0 we didn't score with the chances we had. Also, at 1-1, we had a big chance with Adam Lallana but unfortunately he didn't touch the ball.
"He said, 'I'm sorry, I have to score it', but no one blames him. We all know he wants to score and anyone can have those moments in a game." - PA SPORT