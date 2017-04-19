Dortmund count on Rolls Reus to power them on

Marco Reus (right) and his Borussia Dortmund teammates will be fired up to win the second-leg clash against Monaco for Marc Bartra, who suffered a fractured wrist after the bomb attack on their team bus last week. PHOTO: AFP

QUARTER-FINAL, 2ND LEG MONACO BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Monaco lead 3-2 from first leg

Marc Bartra gave blood, other Borussia Dortmund players have nightmares about the bomb attack on their bus and now the German team may need the magic of Marco Reus to pull off a fairy-tale place in the Champions League last four.

The scars left by three bombs that scorched the side of the bus and fired metal shards inside before the first leg of the quarter-final against Monaco last week have gone much further than Bartra's fractured wrist.

The game was postponed, but Dortmund were forced to play 24 hours later.

The shock was apparent in the 3-2 defeat that has left the German side facing a stiff challenge in tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) return leg.

With his club still going through the darkest hours of their history, Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is counting on Reus to give his team an "energy boost".

After being out of the game for six weeks with an injury, the 27-year-old playmaker made a sensational return last Saturday, scoring a dream goal in Dortmund's 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

"Maybe Marco can play for us from the start. That would be a huge influx of energy," said Tuchel.

Reus was substituted after only 45 minutes against Frankfurt to save energy ahead of the clash against Monaco.

The Germany international's influence for Dortmund is underlined by his 24 goals in 42 Champions League games.

In all the games Dortmund played this season, Reus spent only 1,090 minutes on the pitch but was involved in 13 goals (seven goals, six assists).

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke is hoping the players can deliver another "superhuman" effort.

"We are no dreamers. We know that our chance is slim, but it is still there," said Watzke.