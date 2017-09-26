Dortmund determined to spoil Ronaldo's 150th European appearance

GROUP H BORUSSIA DORTMUND REAL MADRID

Borussia Dortmund will aim to maintain their unbeaten record at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League tomorrow morning (Singapore time) and spoil Cristiano Ronaldo's 150th European appearance.

Dortmund and title holders Real meet in the group stage for the second year running.

The teams drew both games 2-2 last season as the German side topped the group before bowing out in the last eight while Real went on to win a record-extending 12th title.

Dortmund have won three and drawn three of their meetings with Real at the Signal Iduna Park.

Real opened their group campaign with a 3-0 win at home to APOEL Nicosia while Dortmund suffered a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur a fortnight ago.

Dortmund's main task will be to contain Ronaldo, who has scored 110 goals in European competition, but failed to find the net in his last two outings.

"Against Real, mistakes will be punished," warned Dortmund director Michael Zorc.

Dortmund's injury list includes Marco Reus, Andre Schuerrle and Raphael Guerreiro while Real's left backs Marcelo and Theo Hernandez are both out, so Nacho is set to fill in. - AFP

OTHER FIXTURE