Dortmund firm on Dembele ban
Borussia Dortmund yesterday said Ousmane Dembele remains suspended "until further notice" for skipping training this week, as speculation continues to swirl over the forward's possible move to Barcelona.
Dembele was sanctioned after he failed to show up for practice on Thursday, the same day Dortmund announced they had rejected Barca's opening offer for the France international.
The youngster was fined and initially suspended until Monday, missing Dortmund's 4-0 win over Rielasingen-Arlen on Saturday. - AFP