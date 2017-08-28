Dortmund go top as Sahin shines
Borussia Dortmund moved to the top of the Bundesliga table on goal difference after midfielder Nuri Sahin scored one goal and created another in their 2-0 home win over Hertha Berlin yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored after 15 minutes when he swept in Sahin's low cross for his sixth goal in all competitions, before Sahin smashed in a half-volley from the edge of the area in the 57th minute to seal the win.
In an earlier game, Robert Lewandowski scored both goals as Bayern Munich also made it two wins from two with a 2-0 victory at Werder Bremen. - PA SPORT