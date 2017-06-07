Dortmund have a new Bosz

Peter Bosz's only previous coaching job outside Holland was a brief stint in charge of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv before he took over at Ajax.

Borussia Dortmund have appointed Ajax boss Peter Bosz as their new head coach.

The 53-year-old, who led Ajax to the Europa League final in his sole season in charge of the Dutch side, has signed a two-year deal to succeed Thomas Tuchel, who left the club last week following a rift with club bosses.

Dortmund said on Twitter: "Peter Bosz will be BVB's new head coach. Contract to 2019."

Bosz, who was scheduled to face the media yesterday, was under contract at the Amsterdam ArenA until 2019, so Dortmund have had to agree a compensation package to secure his services.

Ajax confirmed on their official website that an agreement had been reached with Dortmund, with general manager Edwin van der Sar describing it as a "good deal".

The former Manchester United goalkeeper said: "I have mixed feelings about this move.

"When we brought Peter to Ajax last summer, it was not the intention that the partnership would end after one year.

"We have had a great season, especially in the Europa League.

"As with our players, the coach also attracts the attention of clubs from Europe's top leagues."

Bosz guided an exciting young Ajax side to their first European final in 21 years, where they lost 2-0 to Manchester United, but missed out on the Eredivisie title by a point to Feyenoord and ended the season without silverware.

The former Holland midfielder's only previous coaching job outside his home country was a brief stint in charge of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv before he took over at Ajax.

He had a brief stint with German club Hansa Rostock in the 1990s.

Dortmund finished third in the Bundesliga last term to qualify for the Champions League, and also won the German Cup, but Bosz will have his work cut out to challenge the dominance of Bayern Munich.

Dortmund have also announced the signing of France Under-18 international Dan-Axel Zagadou from Paris St Germain.

The left-footed centre back, who had been linked with Manchester City, will move to the Bundesliga when his PSG contract runs out this summer.

Zagadou, 18, said he chose the German club because of their record of working with youngsters.

"I have deliberately opted for Dortmund because this big club always succeed in integrating young players and developing them at the highest level," he told the German club's official website.

"I really want to mature into an established professional footballer in Dortmund."

Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc believes Zagadou has a bright future.

"As of July, Dan-Axel Zagadou will be a full member of our professional team," Zorc said.

"We have put this transfer in perspective, are fully convinced of the abilities of the player and look forward to helping him make his next development steps as a Dortmund professional."