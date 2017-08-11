Dortmund reject Barca bid for Dembele

Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele missed training yesterday, sparking talk that the French forward is trying to force a transfer to Barcelona.

Dortmund coach Peter Bosz said the 21-year-old was uncontactable, adding: "Dembele was not at training today. We don't know where he is. We have tried to reach him and hope that nothing bad happened."

Dortmund then issued a statement, saying that they had rejected a bid from Barcelona and, unless an improved bid is submitted, Dembele will not move to Catalonia.

German daily Bild had reported that Dortmund are holding out for 150 million euros (S$240m).