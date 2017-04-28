Dortmund stun Bayern in semis

Borussia Dortmund fought back to stun bitter rivals Bayern Munich 3-2 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to reach the German Cup final and shatter the Bavarian giants' dreams of a league and cup double.

A brilliant strike from Ousmane Dembele 15 minutes from the end at Munich's Allianz Arena settled the semi-final tie, which had seen Dortmund trail 2-1 at half-time.