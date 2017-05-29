Dortmund win German Cup
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted a second-half penalty to help Borussia Dortmund beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in the German Cup final yesterday morning (Singapore time).
His calmly taken spot-kick was his 40th goal in all competitions for Dortmund this season, ending their misery after losing the three previous cup finals from 2014 to 2016.
However, this could be Aubameyang's final appearance for Dortmund, having been linked with clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan. - AFP.