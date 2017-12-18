Dortmund's new coach wins second straight game

Borussia Dortmund went up to third in the Bundesliga after new coach Peter Stoeger won his second straight match - a 2-1 victory over Hoffenheim yesterday morning (Singapore time), thanks to American teen Christian Pulisic's last-gasp tap-in.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich needed a late goal from Thomas Mueller to win 1-0 at VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

Mueller came off the bench to score in the 79th minute, before Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich saved a 95th-minute penalty.