Dortmund's new coach wins second straight game

Dec 18, 2017 06:00 am

Borussia Dortmund went up to third in the Bundesliga after new coach Peter Stoeger won his second straight match - a 2-1 victory over Hoffenheim yesterday morning (Singapore time), thanks to American teen Christian Pulisic's last-gasp tap-in.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich needed a late goal from Thomas Mueller to win 1-0 at VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

Mueller came off the bench to score in the 79th minute, before Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich saved a 95th-minute penalty.

RB Leipzig can regain second spot from Schalke if they beat Hertha Berlin this morning. - WIRE SERVICES

