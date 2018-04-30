Dortmund's wall unites all

Borussia Dortmund Fan Club London president Ben McFadyean (left) at last season's German Cup final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

They might have the world's most popular football league in their backyard, but every other weekend, around 1,000 English fans shun the Premier League and make the trek to Signal Iduna Park in the west of Germany to watch Borussia Dortmund play instead.

The club's chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke noticed the phenomenon after bumping into several pockets of supporters who spoke to him in British-accented English, as they stopped him for photos outside the 81,360-capacity stadium.

Budget carrier Ryanair even introduced matchday specials for the 600km journey across the English Channel from London to Dortmund in 2014, with the airline's spokesman explaining that "Borussia Dortmund have built up a sizeable fan base in the UK".

Among that fan base, estimated by both The Daily Telegraph and the BBC to be around 1,000 as of 2014, is London native Ben McFadyean.

The 48-year-old translator, who is the president of Borussia Dortmund Fan Club London, has made five trips to Signal Iduna Park this season, but also watches Arsenal, Oxford United and the England national team a few times a season.

He told The New Paper through a phone interview: "I feel I know football well, having watched it for 30 years all over the world - in the Gulf, India, Ethiopia, Asia, England and the World Cup.

"I've watched around 300 games in my life, and besides the World Cup which is a one-off, nothing compares to the atmosphere generated by the Yellow Wall.

"Watching Dortmund is a vibrant experience, fans can smoke and drink in the stadium, they can stand, bring flags and musical instruments, and generally, the supporters are friendlier than they are in England.

"You always hear English voices when you go to Dortmund. Tickets are much cheaper at US$25 (S$33) and you can get a return flight for £40 (S$74).

"In the English Premier League, you have to pay so much more, so I think you expect more, which I don't think you get. Basically, it just seems like a bad deal."

A Uefa report published in January listed Arsenal as the most expensive team to watch in Europe, with supporters forking out £74.09 per game.

Four of the six costliest sides to watch on the continent are from the EPL, with fans in England paying on average 40 per cent more than their continental peers to watch a top-flight match.

TOPS IN ATTENDANCE

Dortmund, who don't feature in Uefa's list of 30 most expensive teams to watch, have the highest average attendance among European clubs.

A study by DeporFinanza revealed that, on average, 80,830 throng to Signal Iduna Park every matchday - more than Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United.

While the EPL might be the most watched football league in the world, with international TV rights earning it £2.8 billion per season, the Bundesliga can lay claim to being the most fan friendly, with its average attendance of just over 41,000 a game unrivalled across the globe.

Dortmund's youth coordinator Lars Ricken believes the contrast between the EPL and Bundesliga lies in how the leagues treat their supporters.

"The difference (as compared) to England is that we don't ask our fans for cash, we ask our sponsors for cash," the former Germany international told TNP when he was in Singapore recently.

"I think some (English) fans feel the football in Germany is a little more down to earth."

It's a sentiment that resonates with Micheal Saltmarsh, a 32-year-old barber who experiences the cacophony of noise that is Dortmund's Yellow Wall twice a season.

He told TNP: "There's just a family feel to Dortmund, they include the fans."