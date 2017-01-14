Double deal for Hull City

Hull City have completed the double signing of Porto midfielder Evandro and striker Oumar Niasse from Everton.

Brazilian Evandro, 30, has signed on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee and joins Hull's new head coach Marco Silva again after the pair worked together at Estoril.

Senegal international Niasse, 26, has joined on loan until the end of the season.

Niasse is available to face Bournemouth in tonight's home Premier League game while Evandro is awaiting international clearance.

The deals bolster a Hull squad that have been further depleted by the loss of Markus Henriksen to injury.