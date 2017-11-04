Football

Double injury blow for Spurs

Nov 04, 2017 06:00 am

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a double blow ahead of tomorrow's Premier League home clash against Crystal Palace.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and defender Toby Alderweireld are both ruled out through injury.

Lloris picked up a groin injury during the midweek 3-1 Champions League win over Real Madrid at Wembley, a game which also saw Alderweireld suffer hamstring damage.

The two key players face a race to be fit for the North London Derby against Arsenal on Nov 18. - WIRE SERVICES

