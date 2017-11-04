Double injury blow for Spurs
Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a double blow ahead of tomorrow's Premier League home clash against Crystal Palace.
Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and defender Toby Alderweireld are both ruled out through injury.
Lloris picked up a groin injury during the midweek 3-1 Champions League win over Real Madrid at Wembley, a game which also saw Alderweireld suffer hamstring damage.
The two key players face a race to be fit for the North London Derby against Arsenal on Nov 18. - WIRE SERVICES