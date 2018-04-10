Draw sums up our season: Conte
Chelsea's 1-1 draw with lowly West Ham United in the English Premier League yesterday morning (Singapore time) summed up their season, according to manager Antonio Conte.
The result, in a match Chelsea dominated, left them 10 points outside the top four places that will guarantee next season's Champions League.
Asked if they could make up the deficit with six games to play, Conte just laughed, giving vent to his frustration.
His disenchantment is spreading to the fans, who booed at the final whistle. Manyof them believe he will leave at the end of the season. - REUTERS
