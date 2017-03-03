Dream come true for United diehard Pravin

Don't stick to one position. Train yourself to play in various positions so that you can become an even more skilful footballer.

That was the valuable advice Pravin Raj received from two former Manchester United players Ronny Johnsen and Quinton Fortune when he met them at a meet-and-greet session at The Bank Bar at One Shenton yesterday.

The United duo were here in Singapore as part of a promotional tour to showcase the club's strong partnership with their extended teams globally.

Pravin, an ActiveSG Football Academy Assistant Coach and SportCares youth, was invited by Epson, the official office equipment partner of Man United since 2010, as part of Epson Singapore's Corporate Social Responsibility's focus on youth development.

INITIATIVE

SportCares is an initiative under Sport Singapore that aims to reach out to underprivileged children, youth-at-risk, needy seniors and people with disabilities or who are disadvantaged in the community.

"The opportunity to meet these players was truly a dream come true for me, especially since I've been supporting Manchester United for 13 years," said Pravin.

"Their advice was very valuable to me because it doesn't benefit me as a player alone, but also helps me as a coach," added the 18-year-old, who is taking a coaching licence so that he can give back to the community.

The meet-and-greet session was attended by 50 fans from the Manchester United Football Fans Singapore club and Epson Singapore Fan base.