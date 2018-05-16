Durant scores team-high 37 points as Warriors scorch Rockets in opener

Kevin Durant poured in a team-high 37 points and Klay Thompson chipped in 28, as the Golden State Warriors claimed the opener of the Western Conference finals and snatched home-court advantage with a frenetic 119-106 win over the Houston Rockets yesterday morning (Singapore time) at Toyota Centre.

While Durant served as a mid-range gunner, recording three rebounds and one assist, Thompson scorched Houston from the perimeter, hitting six of 15 three-point attempts.

That tandem worked in concert whenever the Rockets mustered a rally, offsetting relatively quiet efforts from Stephen Curry (18 points, eight assists) and Draymond Green (five points, nine rebounds, nine assists).

"He's one of the best scorers ever," Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said of Durant. "I thought he was extremely good.

"But we can withstand that. We can't withstand turning the ball over and giving up so many wide open threes."

Said Warriors coach Steve Kerr: "We want to keep the ball moving. But obviously Kevin is the ultimate luxury because a play can break down and you just throw him the ball.

"He can get you a bucket as well as anybody on Earth. This is why anybody would want him on their team."

Green added two blocks and two steals to anchor the Golden State defence.

Durant and Thompson combined for 11 points while Golden State stretched a three-point lead to 76-70 midway through the third quarter.

Durant then scored the final six points of the third before Thompson tallied the first seven of the fourth to provide the Warriors a working margin.

James Harden paced the Rockets with 41 points and seven assists while Chris Paul chipped in 23 points and 11 rebounds.

However, excluding Eric Gordon, who scored 15 points off the bench, the Rockets received precious little from their role players.

And with Golden State featuring their usual brand of ferocious half-court defence, the Rockets didn't have nearly enough firepower.