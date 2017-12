Durant, Thompson help Warriors down Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant going up for a slam dunk against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He scored 25 points in the NBA champions' win. PHOTO: AFP

Kevin Durant scored 25 points, Klay Thompson added 24 and both made crucial plays in the final seconds yesterday morning (Singapore time), helping NBA champions Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers 99-92.

In a Christmas rematch of the NBA Finals that marked their third consecutive meeting on the holiday, hosts Warriors won for the 12th time in 13 games to reach 27-7, while the Cavaliers fell to 24-10.

Golden State grabbed a 90-81 edge, the Warriors' biggest of the night, before the Cavaliers answered with an 11-2 run, pulling level at 92-92 on a LeBron James lay-up with two minutes left.

Thompson sank a three-pointer to put Golden State ahead to stay and tough defensive pressure by Durant forced James to lose the ball out of bounds.

"He wants to guard him," coach Steve Kerr said of Durant's desire to defend James.

"It just so happens that KD is the right match-up for us and he wants the job."

The Cavaliers got the ball back after the Warriors missed two three-point shots.

James drove to the basket and appeared to be fouled but no whistle was blown and the ball was ruled to have gone out of bounds off James.

"I lost it on the left wing. He got me a little bit, but I lost that one," James said. "But the one right before the overturn, he fouled me twice. But whatever. What are you going to do about it?"

Durant played down his decisive role.

"It's Christmas," Durant said. "So much joy in the arena and we feed off that. It's just fun to be a part of."

The Cavs were forced to foul to stop the clock and Thompson sank four late free-throws to seal the triumph.

"Klay was great down the stretch and we were able to pull this game out," said Warriors forward Draymond Green.

"Kevin was great. He made a big play on LeBron. He was able to put his heart out there and make the big play and get us the ball."

Green contributed 12 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple double of the season.

Cleveland's Kevin Love had game highs of 31 points and 18 rebounds, while James added 20 points but made a game-high seven turnovers.

The Warriors were without Stephen Curry, who has missed three weeks with an ankle injury and could miss another week, while the Cavaliers were without Isaiah Thomas, who has been sidelined since being obtained in a trade with Boston involving Kyrie Irving.

At Boston, the Celtics took a 95-90 lead with 6:18 left on an Irving three-pointer in their first-ever Christmas Day home game.

But Washington scored the next 12 points, Bradley Beal and Kelly Oubre each making five points in the pivotal run, and the Wizards closed the game with a 21-8 run in a 111-103 victory.

Beal scored a game-high 25 points while John Wall added 21 points and 14 assists and Otto Porter added 20 points for the Wizards. Irving and Jayson Tatum each scored 20 to lead the Celtics.

In the Christmas opener, Joel Embiid scored 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds while J.J. Redick added 24 points to power the Philadelphia 76ers over hosts New York 105-98.

Redick sank four three-pointers while Australian Ben Simmons, who finished with only eight points, made a steal and breakaway slam dunk with 66 seconds remaining to give the 76ers an eight-point cushion. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS:

NY Knicks 98 Philadelphia 105, Boston 103 Washington 111, Oklahoma 112 Houston 107, LA Lakers 104 Minnesota