Dybala double for Juventus

Paulo Dybala scored a double as Juventus outclassed 10-man Torino 4-0 in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) Turin derby to stay top of Serie A alongside Napoli who battled past SPAL 3-2.

Argentinian Dybala has now scored an impressive 10 goals - including two hat-tricks - in six Serie A games.

Miralem Pjanic and Alex Sandro were also on target at the Allianz Stadium. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS: Sampdoria 2 AC Milan 0, Cagliari 0 Chievo 2, Crotone 2 Benevento 0, Inter Milan 1 Genoa 0, Verona 0 Lazio 3, AS Roma 3 Udinese 1