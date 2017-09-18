Dybala fires Juve back to the top

A Paulo Dybala hat-trick lifted Juventus to joint-top spot on the Serie A table alongside Inter Milan and Napoli, after their 3-1 victory at Sassuolo yesterday.

The 23-year-old Argentine forward, who has now scored eight goals in four games, left the pitch 10 minutes from time to a standing ovation at the Mapei Stadium.

Sassuolo's consolation goal came via Matteo Politano on 51 minutes.

Inter had seized pole position after their 2-0 away win over Crotone on Saturday, but Juve joined them at the top after their victory.

In a later game yesterday, Napoli hammered Benevento 6-0 to draw level on points with the two powerhouses.

Napoli now have the best goal difference in Serie A.

OTHER RESULTS:

Crotone 0 Inter Milan 2, Fiorentina 2 Bologna 1, Roma 3 Verona 0, AC Milan 2 Udinese 1, SPAL 0 Cagliari 2, Torino 2 Sampdoria 2