Dybala: I'm not the new Messi

Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrating after scoring their first goal against Barcelona. His trademark goal celebration, where he forms a mask with his hand, is meant to symbolise the spirit of a gladiator. PHOTO: REUTERS

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala said his two-goal performance against Barcelona was the sort of night he had dreamed about since playing on the bumpy pitches of the Argentine second division as a slightly built teenager.

The 23-year-old is arguably the most exciting player to have come out of Argentina since Lionel Messi and managed to upstage the five-time World Player of the Year as he led Juventus to an emphatic 3-0 win in the Champions League quarter-final, first leg yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"I am very happy because as a child, I wanted to live these moments and today I have succeeded in that," he said.

"We are all in a very positive moment with a lot of confidence and that's important to go forward and achieve our objectives."

SLOW START

Although his diminutive stature, speed and trickery have sometimes led to comparisons with Messi, Dybala has made a slower start to his career.

The 1.76m player began playing professionally as a 17-year-old at Cordoba club Insituto in the Argentine second tier, the same age at which Messi was already with Barcelona.

He then joined Palermo, often seen as a stepping stone for South Americans moving to Europe. Juventus bought him for 32 million euros (S$48 million) in June 2015.

One uncanny coincidence is that both players were sent off on their Argentina debuts - Messi in a friendly against Hungary in 2005 and Dybala in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay last September.

People need to understand that I am Paulo Dybala and that’s who I want to continue to be. Paulo Dybala, in an interview before the match

The player known as the Jewel has tried to play down comparisons with Messi, however.

"People need to understand that I am Paulo Dybala and that's who I want to continue to be," he said in an interview before the match.

"I understand the comparisons and I respect Messi for all he has achieved but I do not want to be the new Messi or the Messi of the future. I am me."

Often deployed behind the front duo of Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic, Dybala has also contributed his share of goals, scoring 12 domestically and four in the Champions League this term, making him a fan favourite at the Juventus Stadium.

The fans also like to mimick his trademark goal celebration, in which he forms a mask with his hand to symbolise the spirit of a gladiator.

"When we struggle, sometimes we must wear our warrior mask to be stronger, without losing our smile and kindness," he said in a Facebook post to explain his celebration in January.

Mindful of Barcelona's ability to bounce back from the dead, Dybala warned against complacency ahead of the return leg in Catalonia next Thursday morning (Singapore time).