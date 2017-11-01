Dyche stays cool as links to Everton intensify

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been linked with every vacancy that has opened up at Premier League clubs this season, but the rumours show no signs of affecting him or his team.

The announcer at Turf Moor noted the fifth anniversary of Dyche's arrival at Burnley, before and after yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 1-0 win over Newcastle United, encouraging the fans to show appreciation for the man who has overseen two promotions to the top flight.

Burnley are now seventh in the table, leven on points with sixth-placed Liverpool.

Linked with Crystal Palace during the close season, and with the recent vacancies at Leicester City and Everton, there was perhaps an element of psychology in the club's efforts to make sure Dyche, 46, was aware of the fans' feelings towards him.

Not that he was too overwhelmed by the tribute.

"Is fifth like the new 25th or something?" he said jokingly after the game. "I think respect is earned at all clubs and it has been earned here over a five-year period."

Dyche was asked how much further he could take Burnley, a club with a limited budget.

"We just keep getting on with it and that is my focus and the team's focus," he said.

"We take each game as it comes and we keep that clarity of thought."

Sky Sports reported yesterday that Everton will approach Dyche within the next 24 hours.

Asked what he would do if Everton came calling, Dyche said: "I just keep getting on with my job, it is as simple as that".

Burnley's performance was far from fluid or entertaining but it had the classic ingredients of a Dyche-inspired victory - solid defending, organised midfield play and hard pressing.

Those are traits that would fit Everton, several pundits had said.

"The Premier League is a difficult place to be. You have to get wins however you can," said Dyche.