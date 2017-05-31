Dykes joins FOX Sports

He is a familiar face to English Premier League fans in Singapore.

After being the face of EPL broadcasts for Premier League Productions in London for most of the past decade, sportscaster John Dykes will return to Singapore.

The 52-year-old Briton will officially join the FOX Sports Network in July.

Dykes will host a new show where he will interview ex-players and journalists, although the show's exact format is still being firmed up.

Said Dykes: "It is extremely exciting to come back to Singapore to be part of the FOX Sports Network and there has never been a better time to do this. I will be leading a show that will stretch across both traditional screens and the digital space.

"This represents a great opportunity for me to once again share my knowledge and opinions and interact with the passionate and informed football fans in Asia."

Dykes started presenting the EPL in Asia for ESPN/Star Sports from Singapore in 2002, before moving on to become the anchor and presenter of the EPL's worldwide content service.

He also has deep experience covering the largest events in football, including the World Cup, Champions League, European Championships and Asian Football Confederation competitions.

News of Dykes' return came after Britain-based online streaming provider Eleven Sports Network confirmed it would be taking the Premier League off its menu from June 17, pulling the plug on its multi-year sub-licencing deal with local telco Singtel after just one year.

- SAZALI ABDUL AZIZ