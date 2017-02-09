Dzeko leads scorer's chart after a double

Edin Dzeko hit a brace to go top of the Serie A goal chart yesterday morning (Singapore time), as Roma stayed in the title chase with a 4-0 win over lacklustre Fiorentina.

The match was rescheduled due to Sunday's Six Nations rugby match between Italy and Wales, and Roma hosted Paulo Sousa's men, knowing that defeat would leave them in third place - seven points behind leaders Juventus and one point behind Napoli.

But Luciano Spalletti's men were in no mood for throwing away what is shaping up to be a strong title challenge and kept the Scudetto race alive with a dominant performance at a half-empty Stadio Olimpico.

Often lambasted for missing easy goal chances, Dzeko hit back at his critics in style. Spalletti told Premium Sport: "As soon as he makes a mistake, everyone jumps to criticise him, but tonight they can't say anything about Dzeko.

"We're having a great campaign, just like Napoli, but Juventus are having a wonderful season."

With 17 league goals, Dzeko is one ahead of Napoli's Dries Mertens.

He opened the scoring in the 39th minute to give Roma a half-time lead, before Federico Fazio and Radja Nainggolan added one apiece to put the issue beyond doubt.

Dzeko notched his second goal seven minutes from time, after catching Davide Astori in possession and running clear to fire past Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Roma sit four points behind Juventus, although the Turin giants, bidding for a record sixth consecutive title, will open up a seven-point gap if they beat Crotone this morning. - AFP