E Timor's Brazil-born players held fake passports

East Timor has revoked the passports of nine Brazil-born players on its national team, following revelations they had submitted fake documents, Asia's football governing body said yesterday.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said it received information from East Timor's justice ministry through Dili's embassy in Kuala Lumpur that the passports have been declared "null and void".

A further enquiry on the status of the passports of "a number of other players" was also carried out, it said, without adding what action had been taken after the probe.

AFC's disciplinary committee in January banned East Timor from the 2023 Asian Cup after uncovering a scandal in which the country's football association submitted forged documents for 12 Brazil-born players.