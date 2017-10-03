Eight-match ban for Villas-Boas
Andre Villas-Boas has been handed an eight-game ban by China's football association, ruling the Shanghai SIPG coach out for the remainder of the Chinese Super League season.
Sent off in SIPG's 1-0 win over Beijing Guoan last month, the Portuguese was also ordered to pay a fine of 40,000 yuan (S$8,200).
In June, the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager was suspended for two games for comments made on social media in support of Oscar after the SIPG midfielder was banned for eight games for instigating a brawl. - REUTERS