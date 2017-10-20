Emery: PSG not yet the finished product

Finding the right balance of individual talent and tactical discipline remains a challenge for Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery, even after the side's convincing Champions League win at Anderlecht yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 4-0 success, via goals by Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, Neymar and substitute Angel di Maria in the Belgian capital means the Paris side have won all three of their Group B games.

"We were happy to take the three points. Our goal is to finish first of our group," Emery said after the match, while emphasising that the acquisition of Neymar and Mbappe had forced changes that were still being bedded in.

"We are like a new team, we need to progress, to improve on the details. We didn't master the game in the way we wanted to," he added.