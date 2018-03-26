England need more time: Matthaeus

Russia 2018 has come too early for England to have success, said Germany's 1990 World Cup-winning captain Lothar Matthaeus, reported Sky Sports.

The 57-year-old, whose Germany side pipped England on penalties in the semi-finals en route to lifting the trophy in Italy 28 years ago, said English players are benefiting from the influx of foreign managers and praised their good results in the age groups.

England won the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups last year, but the senior side will need to wait longer for success.

Matthaeus told Sky Sports: "This World Cup is too early for this English team. But I feel in four years, something can happen with English football. It's the same at international level, not only the club teams."