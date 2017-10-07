'England one of the strongest'
Germany qualified for World Cup 2018 with a 3-1 Group C win over Northern Ireland in Belfast yesterday morning (Singapore time).
To prepare for the Finals in Russia, the reigning world champions will play England in a friendly at Wembley on Nov 10.
"We will prepare for the World Cup, playing friendlies against the strongest teams in the world," said Germany's general manager Oliver Bierhoff.
"We will play Spain and Brazil but, first up, we face Gareth Southgate and his team. I'm looking forward to this classic at a fantastic stadium." - WIRE SERVICES