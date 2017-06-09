England reach U-20 World Cup final
England reached their first Under-20 World Cup final, after coming from behind to secure an impressive 3-1 semi-final victory over Italy in Jeonju, South Korea.
Riccardo Orsolini put Italy in front with a composed finish inside two minutes before England's dominance eventually paid off, as two goals from Liverpool-bound striker Dominic Solanke and an Ademola Lookman strike in the final 25 minutes secured their place in Sunday's final against Venezuela.
Venezuela beat Uruguay 4-3 on penalties after their match ended 1-1.-PA SPORT