Enn clocks PB in 100m in India

National sprinter Wendy Enn became just the second Singaporean woman to run the 100m in under 12 seconds, when she clocked 11.98s in the heats at the Asian Track and Field Championships in Odisha, India, yesterday.

Enn, 23, whose previous best was 12.02s, will run in the semi-final this evening.

The first Singaporean woman to clock a sub-12 in the century sprint was Shanti Pereira, who holds the national record of 11.80s.

Singapore's two male sprinters in India, Calvin Kang and Timothee Yap, failed to qualify for the semi-final.