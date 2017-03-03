Enrique cites fatigue for decision to step down

Luis Enrique has announced he will not be Barcelona's head coach next season, saying: "I'll need a rest."

The former Spain midfielder has been the Barcelona boss since May 2014 and is in the final year of his contract.

Barca have won eight trophies out of a possible 10 since Enrique succeeded Gerardo Martino as boss. Barca won the Champions League as part of a first-season treble.

But the 46-year-old's position has been under scrutiny since Barca lost 4-0 at Paris St Germain in the Champions League last-16, first-leg tie last month.

Enrique announced his decision after Barcelona's 6-1 La Liga win over Sporting Gijon yesterday morning (Singapore time), which keeps his side in contention for his third championship title.

According to AS.com, Enrique said: "It's a very difficult decision for me, one I've thought about a lot, but I think I need to be true to myself and fair to my way of thinking.

"In the pre-season, I had a meeting with Albert Soler (Barca's director of professional sports) and Robert Fernandez (Barca's technical secretary) where I mooted the possibility that I might not renew my contract.

"They told me there was no rush to take the decision. That moment has arrived. I'm announcing it.

"The reason is I live my work looking for solutions and it gives me little time to rest. I'll need a rest and that's the main reason.

"I thank the club for all the support and professionalism and I'm not forgetting there are still three incredible months to go."

Enrique expressed optimism that Barca can overturn the deficit to PSG.

"I think we can turn (the Champions League tie) around and, if the stars are in our favour, we can go through. Maximum effort and nothing more."

Former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola expressed his disappointment.

"I have two reactions. As a Barcelona fan, as a supporter, the club of my heart, I am so sad," said the Manchester City boss.

"We are going to miss the perfect trainer for his personality, his character.