Enrique eyes time out, not new job

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has hinted that he will follow Pep Guardiola's lead by taking a sabbatical rather than seeking a new job when he steps down at the end of the season.

Enrique announced last month that he will not renew his contract at the Nou Camp despite winning eight trophies in his three-year reign and with the possibility of adding three more in La Liga, Champions League and the Copa del Rey in his final months in charge.

"If I am leaving Barca, which is my home, and with a great relationship with the club, my players and more, it is not to go to another team," Enrique said before his side's La Liga clash with Sevilla tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"I have been clear that it is simply due to fatigue and the need to rest.